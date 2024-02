Bazley agreed to a 10-day contract with the 76ers on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Bazley has been a standout for the Blue Coats in the G League, averaging 20.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals, 2.5 blocks and 1.3 three-pointers. The 76ers had two roster spots open prior to this transaction, and it will be interesting to see if Bazley can carve out a role on the team.