Jones and the 76ers agreed to a two-way contract Thursday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

A forward out of Memphis, Jones doesn't have much height at 6-foot-4, but he's coming off a standout senior season. Across 32 appearances, Jones produced 21.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 2.2 steals and 2.5 three-pointers. He's unlikely to crack the rotation early on for the 76ers.