Wade contributed seven points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 37 minutes during Sunday's 106-93 loss to Detroit.

Wade drew the start and logged substantial playing time with Philadelphia's frontcourt shorthanded, though he attempted just four shots. His defensive contributions helped offset the limited scoring, but his low offensive usage makes him difficult to trust outside deeper fantasy formats. Wade could continue seeing significant minutes while the Sixers deal with injuries up front.