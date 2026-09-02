Wade said he wants to play hard, bring energy and make a difference on the defensive side of the ball for the 76ers in the 2026-27 campaign, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

"My focus during the year will be playing hard and making a difference one-on-one defensively," Wade said. "My stats may not wow a lot of people, but my energy and impact in the game will." After going undrafted in 2019 and spending the first seven years of his career with Cleveland, Wade agreed to a four-year, $38.7 million pact with Philadelphia on June 30. The club traded for Jaylen Brown the next day and signed LeBron James in late July, so Wade figures to operate off the bench behind the star forwards. The 29-year-old is known for taking on challenging defensive assignments and is a career 36.7 percent shooter from three-point range. He'll likely carve out a meaningful role for the 76ers given his versatility on the defensive end, though he shouldn't be expected to stuff the stat sheet. Over 59 regular-season appearances (38 starts) with the Cavaliers in 2025-26, he averaged 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.2 triples, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks in 22.3 minutes per tilt.