Wade (ankle) is out for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.

The former Cavalier, who signed with the 76ers in the offseason following seven seasons in Cleveland, will have to wait at least one more game to make his debut with Philadelphia. Wade averaged 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 three-pointers made on 36.2 percent shooting in 2025-26 across 59 regular-season appearances (38 starts). With him on the shelf for the 2026-27 Opening Night, expect Justin Edwards, Rayan Rupert and Jabari Walker to see their roles increased slightly.