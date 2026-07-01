76ers' Dean Wade: Signing with Philadelphia

Wade agreed to a four-year, $39 million contract with the 76ers on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Wade spent the first seven years of his career in Cleveland, most recently averaging 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.4 blocks and 0.7 steals while shooting 36.2 percent from deep across 22.3 minutes in 59 regular-season appearances in 2025-26. Although the 29-year-old forward hasn't been a steady contributor throughout his career, he'll still provide valuable depth for the Sixers, considering he's capable of contributing on both ends of the floor while being used interchangeably as a starter or reserve.