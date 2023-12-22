Melton (thigh), who is questionable for Friday's game against Toronto, didn't participate in the 76ers' morning shootaround, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Melton was unable to practice Thursday after suffering a left thigh contusion Wednesday against the Timberwolves, and his absence from Philadelphia's shootaround is discouraging. The 76ers will presumably monitor his status in the hours leading up to tipoff, but Kelly Oubre, Furkan Korkmaz and Jaden Springer are candidates to see increased playing time if Melton is sidelined.