The 76ers have listed Melton as questionable for Saturday's game against the Hawks due to back stiffness.
Melton has seen an increase in workload with James Harden (foot) sidelined. If he ends up sitting out, Shake Milton would presumably be the prime beneficiary. More clarity on his status should come closer to tip-off.
More News
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Produces well as starter•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Slated to start Friday•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Off report, could see role increase•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Out Wednesday with stiff back•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Season-high output in start•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Starting Monday•