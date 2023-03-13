Melton posted 10 points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 21 minutes during Sunday's 112-93 victory over the Wizards.

Melton led the Philadelphia bench in points, rebounds, assists, blocks and minutes played in Sunday's victory, also notching a team-high-tying mark from three in 21 minutes. Melton has tallied at least 10 points and five rebounds on 13 occasions, including in two of his last three appearances.