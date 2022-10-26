Melton (thigh) indicated Wednesday that he will "be good" for the evening's contest versus the Raptors, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Melton was deemed questionable for the contest but took part in Wednesday's shootaround and commented afterward. He seems to be on a path toward playing, barring something unforeseen, but his status should be confirmed prior to the opening tip.
