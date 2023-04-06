Melton (calf) will play and start Thursday's game against the Heat.

Melton was initially tabbed questionable with soreness in his right calf but was given the green light ahead of Thursday's tilt. With Tyrese Maxey (neck) sidelined, Melton will draw the starting nod alongside James Harden in the backcourt. Prior to going cold in his first two games of April, Melton closed out the final eight games of March strong, averaging 13.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.6 steals in 32.3 minutes.