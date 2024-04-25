Melton (back) is available for Thursday's game against the Knicks, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Melton was tabbed a game-time decision for this contest, but in the end, he'll be available to see minutes off the bench. He didn't see action in any of the first two games of the series and has played just two games since the beginning of March, so he's not expected to have a heavy workload across the board.