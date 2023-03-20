Melton isn't starting Monday's game against Chicago.

Melton drew a spot start Saturday with James Harden (rest) unavailable, but the former will head back to a reserve role Monday. Across 15 appearances off the bench this season, Melton has averaged 7.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 20.9 minutes.

