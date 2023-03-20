Melton isn't starting Monday's game against Chicago.
Melton drew a spot start Saturday with James Harden (rest) unavailable, but the former will head back to a reserve role Monday. Across 15 appearances off the bench this season, Melton has averaged 7.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 20.9 minutes.
More News
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Starting for resting Harden•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Scoreless in victory•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: All-around showing to lift bench•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Back to bench•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Starting Monday•
-
76ers' De'Anthony Melton: Thrives in bench role•