Melton isn't starting Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Melton found himself back in the starting lineup over the last two games with Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker and James Harden all missing time, but he's back to a reserve role with those three healthy. Melton recently lost his starting role to Tyrese Maxey and has come off the bench only 11 times this season, posting 7.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 21.3 minutes as a reserve.