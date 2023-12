Melton (thigh) has been removed from the injury report in advance of Monday's game against Miami.

Melton will suit up for a Christmas showdown against Miami following a one-game absence. Philadelphia will be without Joel Embiid (ankle), but Patrick Beverley was also removed from the injury report Sunday, putting the 76ers' backcourt at full strength. Melton has averaged just 5.0 points in 23.3 minutes per game over his last four contests.