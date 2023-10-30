Melton ended Sunday's 126-98 win over Portland with 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 31 minutes.

Melton plays a secondary role in an offensive scheme that also features Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey (hand) and Tobias Harris, but he delivered a good showing here while also ending two assists away from a double-double. Melton is likely to head back to the bench once James Harden (personal) returns to the team, but that's a big "if", so Melton will continue to have fantasy upside as long as he remains in a starting role.