Melton will come off the bench against the Mavericks on Thursday, Austin Krell of USA Today reports.
With Joel Embiid (foot) healthy again and Tyrese Maxey back in the starting lineup, Melton will come off the bench Thursday. Expect Melton to continue to see roughly 28 minutes of action.
