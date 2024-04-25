Melton (back) is considered a game-time decision for Thursday's Game 3 against the Knicks, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Melton practiced Wednesday and is questionable for Thursday's matchup, but the 76ers will wait to see how he fares during pregame warmups before determining his availability. Even with the 76ers down 0-2 in the first-round series, it wouldn't be surprising to see Melton's playing time monitored if he's cleared to suit up Thursday.