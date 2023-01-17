Melton missed the 76ers' morning shootaround due to a non-COVID-19-related illness, but he's still expected to play Tuesday against the Clippers, Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Melton is under the weather, but his absence from shootaround looks to have been merely precautionary. The fifth-year wing has started in 31 of 40 appearances to begin his Sixers tenure and is averaging 11.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.9 steals across 29.5 minutes per game.