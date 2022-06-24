Melton was traded to the 76ers on Thursday in exchange for the No. 23 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and Danny Green (knee), Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

While the Sixers' primary motivation appears to be getting off of Green's contract, they'll bring back a productive guard in Melton, who's set to make roughly $8 million in each of the next two seasons. The USC product appeared in a career-high 73 games for the Grizzlies in 2021-22, averaging 10.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks while shooting 37.4 percent from deep. Assuming the Sixers' roster remains relatively intact, Melton will primarily compete for minutes at both guard spots with Tyrese Maxey, Shake Milton, Furkan Korkmaz and Matisse Thybulle.