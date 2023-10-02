Melton said Monday that he played most of the 2022-23 campaign with a back injury, but he feels 100 percent healthy heading into 2023-24, Austin Krell of USA Today reports.

The injury didn't seem to impact Melton much, as he set career highs in appearances (77), starts (58) and minutes played per game (27.9). He averaged 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals while posting 43/39/79 shooting splits. With James Harden's future in Philadelphia unclear, Melton may garner another significant role in his second season with the 76ers.