Melton racked up 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and six assists in 30 minutes during Sunday's 137-126 win over the Pacers.

Melton had a fairly well-rounded stat line during Sunday's win, but his production was overshadowed by teammates Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid, who propelled the 76ers to victory. Melton was held without a steal for the first time this season Sunday, but he's now scored in double figures in three of his last four outings and has averaged 9.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 28.8 minutes per game during that time.