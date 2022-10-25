Melton had 11 points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 17 minutes during Monday's 120-106 win over the Pacers.

Melton failed to reach any great heights yet again, turning in a mediocre performance. While he has been able to carve out a consistent role, his playing time has been underwhelming, to say the least. Managers had hoped that the move away from Memphis would open the door for Melton to realize his potential. Unfortunately, that has not been the case, and barring a major shift in team philosophy, he can probably be dropped in most competitive formats.