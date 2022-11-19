Melton contributed 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and six assists over 36 minutes during Friday's 110-102 win over the Bucks.

Melton started against the Bucks following his appearance off the bench against the Jazz on Nov. 13, and he left his mark on both ends of the court even when his shooting continues to be subpar. He's making just 31.1 percent of his shots and 29.2 percent of his three-point attempts across five appearances in November, but he should remain in the starting unit going forward, especially with names such as James Harden (foot) and Tobias Harris (hip) dealing with injuries.