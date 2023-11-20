Melton ended with 21 points (8-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and three steals in 27 minutes during Sunday's 121-99 victory over Brooklyn.

Melton provided a spark for Philadelphia on both ends of the court, leading all players in steals while finishing as one of three 76ers with 20 or more points in a blowout victory. Melton has tallied three or more steals in two games this season, tallying 20 or more points on two occasions.