Melton (thigh) was absent from Thursday's practice, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.
Melton left Wednesday's game versus the Timberwolves early due to a left thigh contusion. His absence from practice is a bad sign of his availability against Toronto on Friday, but fantasy managers should look for an official injury update.
