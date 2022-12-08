Melton didn't practice Thursday due to a back injury, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Melton played a season-high 40 minutes during Monday's loss to Houston but is apparently dealing with a back injury afterward. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to play through the issue Friday against the Lakers.
