Melton finished Wednesday's 124-114 loss to the Pelicans with 17 points (5-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals in 30 minutes.

Melton finished as Philadelphia's second-leading scorer in the contest despite a rough 5-for-14 shooting line. He was actually pretty efficient in going 4-for-10 from deep but struggled from inside the arc, going just 1-for-4. Melton's point tally was his highest over his past five contests and was much needed with Joel Embiid sitting out due to an illness. Melton is averaging a career-high 12.4 points per game this season, and he's finished with double-digit scoring in 10 of his past 11 games.