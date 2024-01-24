Head coach Nick Nurse said Wednesday that Melton (spine) will be re-evaluated in one week, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

Melton has missed the past five games for the 76ers, and though he's closing in on resuming individual work on the court, he'll miss at least a few more contests before being re-examined. The guard is making good progress with his recovery from a lumbar spine stress response, but a precise target date for his return likely won't be available until he's cleared to practice without restrictions.