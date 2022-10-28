Melton will start Friday's matchup against the Raptors.
Melton will take the place of Joel Embiid (knee) as PJ Tucker slides to the center spot to go alongside Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey and James Harden. Melton is a very appealing streaming and daily option for as long as Embiid sits.
