Melton scored a game-high 29 points (11-16 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding five rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 25 minutes during Friday's 120-106 preseason win over the Hawks.

With James Harden away from the team due to his trade demand and looking iffy for the start of the regular season, Melton got the start in the Philly backcourt alongside Tyrese Maxey and did his best to make fans forget about the absent superstar. Melton has gone 11-for-25 (44 percent) from three-point range this preseason, and while he's never averaged more than 10.8 points a night over an NBA season, he could be poised for significant fantasy value if Harden isn't on the court to begin the regular season.