Melton (thigh) will not return to Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Melton left the game in the second quarter due to a left thigh contusion and will not be able to return. The sixth-year pro finishes the game with four points, three rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes. Patrick Beverley, Marcus Morris and Danuel House should see an increase in minutes with Melton out of the lineup.