Melton sustained a left thigh contusion in the second quarter of Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves and won't return, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Melton will finish the game with four points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes. Though Melton's diagnosis of a thigh contusion doesn't sound overly severe, he wasn't able to put much weight on his left leg as he exited the floor, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com. If Melton is forced to miss the 76ers' next game Friday versus the Raptors, head coach Nick Nurse could be forced to rely more heavily on wing players such as Kelly Oubre, Danuel House and Patrick Beverley.