Melton had seven points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 21 minutes during Monday's preseason win over the Cavaliers.

Melton shifted into the starting lineup for the second time this preseason but was unable to make the most of his opportunity. While the production was less than inspiring, it does appear the 76ers are willing to at least give Melton the chance to spend some time at the small forward position. If this remains the case heading into the season proper, it only adds to his upside, making him a viable target in the later rounds of drafts.