Melton closed Wednesday's 116-91 win over the Bulls with 25 points (8-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals across 33 minutes.

Melton got off to a solid start with 11 first-half points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. He remained efficient all around after the break, chipping in another 14 points to go along with four rebounds and a game-high three steals. The shooting guard also led the contest in scoring with 25 points on the night while starting in place of the injured James Harden (Achilles) and he's now scored in double figures in three straight.