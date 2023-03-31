Melton will start Friday's game against the Raptors, Austin Krell of USA Today reports.
Melton will get the spot start with Tobias Harris (illness) sidelined. Across 56 starts this season, the fifth-year wing has averaged 10.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals in 29.8 minutes per game.
