Melton will start Monday's preseason game against the Nets, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Melton will get a chance to show what he can do with the first unit after James Harden (personal) was ruled out for Monday's exhibition. Melton pieced together a solid showing in his last preseason contest, putting up 10 points to go along with two assists, one rebound, one steal and two blocks in 21 bench minutes.