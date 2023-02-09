Melton totaled 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 106-99 loss to the Celtics.

Joel Embiid and James Harden carried the 76ers in this loss, but Melton still posted a solid fantasy stat line after showing efficiency from the field and solid numbers in peripheral stats. He's trending in the right direction after scoring in double digits in six of the Sixers' last eight games, a span in which he's averaging 12.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals across 27.5 minutes per contest.