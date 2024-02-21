Melton (back) was able to practice in full Wednesday, Lauren Rosen of the 76ers' official site reports.

Melton has been sidelined since Jan. 12, but this is a good indication that he could be ready for Thursday's game against the Knicks. Depending on how his back responds in the morning, Melton could get the green light after shootaround. In 33 games this season, Melton averaged 11.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals.