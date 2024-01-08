Melton (back) returned to practice Monday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Melton has been sidelined for the past three games, but he's trending toward a return. The 76ers are off until Wednesday against Atlanta, so that increases the likelihood of Melton returning to action. There should be an official status for Melton when the 76ers release their injury report on Tuesday evening.
