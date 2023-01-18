Melton (illness) is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Clippers, Austin Krell of USA Today reports.

Melton has been upgraded from probable to available Tuesday due to a non-COVID illness. The 24-year-old guard is averaging 4.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals in 23.4 minutes across his last five games.