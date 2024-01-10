Melton (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.
Melton will return to action following a three-game absence and should slide into his usual role as the starting shooting guard. With Joel Embiid (knee) out, Melton should have a few extra offensive looks against Atlanta.
