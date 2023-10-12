Melton (rest) played 21 minutes and recorded 10 points, two assists, one rebound, one steal and two blocks during Wednesday's 112-101 preseason loss to the Celtics.

Melton sat out the 76ers' preseason opener for rest purposes and was never officially cleared for action Wednesday despite logging a full practice Tuesday. However, he suited up and saw 21 minutes off the bench. After averaging 27.9 minutes per game across 77 games (58 starts) with Philadelphia last season, Melton figures to play a significant role off the bench behind Tyrese Maxey in 2023-24.