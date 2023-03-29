Melton will return to the second unit for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
James Harden (Achilles) is back after a four-game stint on the sidelines, so Melton will return to his usual reserve role and his minutes figure to take a hit. As a reserve this season, Melton owns averages of 8.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.7 triples, 1.4 steals and just 0.4 turnovers per contest on 50 percent shooting.
