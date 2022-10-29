Melton won't start Saturday against the Bulls.
Melton started Friday's game against the Raptors and posted a solid stat line of 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds and five steals, but he heads back to the bench in this one with Joel Embiid returning. This will also allow P.J. Tucker to move to the power forward role.
