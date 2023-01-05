Melton posted 19 points (7-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt) and seven rebounds over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 129-126 overtime win over Indiana.

Melton recorded eight first-half points on 3-of-7 shooting while adding just one rebound as the Sixers jumped out to a five-point lead at the break. He knocked down just two of six shot attempts in the second half but went 2-of-2 from the field for five points in the overtime period to help Philadelphia win its third straight. Melton hit five threes in the contest and has connected on at least three three-pointers in three straight games, shooting 55 percent from beyond the arc over that stretch.