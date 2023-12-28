Melton had 22 points (8-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 112-92 win over the Magic.

It's the 25-year-old guard's first time scoring at least 20 points since Dec. 1, and Melton averaged 9.3 points, 4.2 boards, 3.0 assists, 2.3 steals, 1.2 threes and 0.8 blocks over the nine games in between those performances. His production on the defensive end has kept him relevant in most fantasy formats, but Melton remains a secondary offensive contributor for the Sixers behind Joel Embiid (ankle) and Tyrese Maxey.