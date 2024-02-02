Melton (back) said Friday that he hopes to return for Monday's game against the Mavericks, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Melton hasn't played since mid-January and will miss Saturday's game against the Nets, but he appears to be closing in on a return. However, he's had just two on-court workouts since he last appeared in a game, so it wouldn't be surprising to see his workload monitored if he's cleared to suit up Monday.