Melton contributed six points (2-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 118-117 victory over the Jazz.

Melton moved back into the starting lineup Saturday after Tobias Harris was ruled out with a knee injury. While he was quite passive on the offensive end, he chipped in across multiple categories, including five defensive counters. He is slated to come off the bench on most nights, which limits his overall appeal. However, whenever starters are ruled out like Saturday, Melton becomes an intriguing roster option.