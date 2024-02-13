Philadelphia head coach Nick Nurse said Melton (back) was a partial participant in Tuesday's practice, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.
Melton's involvement in practice suggests he's closing in on a return from the lumbar spine stress response that has kept him out for the last 16 games, though the fact that he wasn't a full participant means that he'll most likely remain out Wednesday against the Heat in the 76ers' final contest before the All-Star break. Trade-deadline pickup Buddy Hield should once again assume big minutes on the wing if Melton remains out Wednesday.
